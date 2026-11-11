Woodland WWII veteran dies at 105 on Veterans Day after finally receiving long-delayed VA benefits

A local World War II veteran's remarkable life of service came to an end on Veterans Day.

Evelyn Dahl of Woodland died Wednesday morning at the age of 105, her family confirmed to CBS News Sacramento.

Evelyn Dahl, United States Navy veteran

Dahl had been receiving hospice care in the days leading up to her death. Her family says she held on long enough to reach Veterans Day, a holiday she proudly celebrated throughout her long life.

Dahl's family says she did not have cancer, dementia or any major health issues — she simply died of old age.

"She was a living saint," said Marlise Dahl, Evelyn's daughter.

But just one day before her death, after an eight-year battle with the Department of Veterans Affairs, Evelyn's family says she finally received hundreds of thousands of dollars in benefits she had been owed since 2018.

Dahl served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, enlisting shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor. She served in the Medical Corps as a physical therapist stationed in San Diego, helping care for wounded service members returning from combat.

Her daughters, Lurae and Marlise, say they want their mother remembered as a national treasure — a woman of faith, family and unwavering pride in her military service.

"She saw a lot of tragedy and a lot of things that were not in her power to help or fix," her daughter Lurae Dahl Bailey said.

Evelyn spent the final years of her life living at The Californian assisted living home in Woodland. As her living expenses grew and her financial resources dwindled, her family turned to the VA for assistance.

According to the family, Dahl first received a letter in 2018 approving benefits to help cover the cost of her living arrangements and medical care. But despite that approval, the financial help was long-delayed.

For the next eight years, her family says they repeatedly contacted the VA, submitted requested paperwork and tried to get answers about the delay.

They describe a confusing and frustrating process, as they say the VA repeatedly requested information and documentation they already provided.

"It's just been turmoil," said Lurae.

The family's financial situation became increasingly difficult as Evelyn's care expenses continued to mount.

"She's thinking about, man, my time is running out. My time is running out," Evelyn's grandson Brenton Bailey said. "She was aware that she could potentially be a burden on her family and for her, that was unacceptable."

Last week, the family received another letter in the mail dated October 26, 2026 from the VA denying the benefits yet again, requesting further financial information be provided.

"I just don't know what else we could have done," said Brenton. "The problem is that when we go back and look at what those requests are, they are often the exact same things that we already supplied in the previous requests."

After CBS News Sacramento first reached out to the department last week seeking answers about the delay, the family says they finally heard from the VA, describing the pressure as the final push needed to get them over the finish line and get new eyes on the case.

The family got a call during our interview on Monday afternoon, November 9, alerting them that the status of Evelyn's VA benefits had changed.

The family at that point had not submitted any further documentation that the VA claimed it needed and say they had not been successful in reaching the VA by phone over the past several days to talk through the most recent denial.

"We've continually made calls to check up and we cannot get any calls back," said Brenton.

Evelyn Dahl, 105, died Tuesday, November 11 on Veterans Day

One day later, Tuesday, the family confirmed the VA awarded Evelyn more than $200,000 in retroactive benefits that they say she was owed dating back to 2018. The VA also approved ongoing monthly assistance of approximately $2,400 to help cover her stay and care at The Californian.

Her family says the news brought relief, but also heartbreak, knowing the long-awaited assistance came just one day before her death.

"She wasn't asking for the world. That's the saddest part, she just was asking for help," Brenton said.

They hope Evelyn's experience will prompt changes to make the benefits process easier for veterans and their families to navigate.

"She wasn't trying to milk anything. She literally needed this aid at a stage of her life when most people will never see her experience," Brenton said. "If she doesn't deserve it, I don't know who would."

In a statement to CBS News Sacramento, a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs said

"VA worked with Ms. Dahl's family to acquire all the necessary documentation supporting her request for a non-service-connected pension and her aid and attendance benefit and made a retroactive payment covering the amount she was owed," a spokesperson for the Department of Veterans Affairs said in a statement to CBS News Sacramento. "We are grateful for Evelyn Dahl's service to our country and will continue working to ensure she receives the total care and benefits she earned and deserves."

Evelyn was married to her husband, George, for more than 60 years. Her family remembers her as a proud Navy veteran who never hesitated to represent her country, and a woman who cherished her family, her faith and even her daily glass of Chardonnay.

Cheers to Evelyn Dahl, 105 years old

"We will miss her," said Brenton through tears. "She was such a light. Even with the age gap, she was my best friend."

On a day set aside to honor America's veterans, the Dahl and Bailey families say they are grateful she lived to see one final Veterans Day — but hope her story serves as a reminder of the importance of making sure those who served receive the benefits they have earned.