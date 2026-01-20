Wrong-way crash on Sutter County highway kills 1, sends infant and woman to hospital

A wrong-way crash on Highway 70 in Sutter County left one man dead and sent an infant and a woman to the hospital Tuesday night, officials said.

The California Highway Patrol says the collision happened around 7:26 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near Striplin Road. Investigators say a white Volkswagen Tiguan was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a red Toyota Corolla that was traveling southbound.

Prior to the crash, CHP received reports of a vehicle matching the Volkswagen's description driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes near Striplin Road.

The woman driving the Volkswagen suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. An infant, believed to be about one year old, was also inside the Volkswagen and was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, the CHP said. The child's condition has not been released.

The man driving the Toyota Corolla died at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation. The CHP said it is not yet known whether alcohol or drugs were factors. Investigators noted that fog was present in the area at the time of the collision.

The crash has caused an extended closure of southbound Highway 70 near the Highway 99 junction, Caltrans said. Officials are diverting drivers onto Striplin Road.