Vacaville woman killed by wrong-way driver in Solano County, CHP says

A driver is suspected of being under the influence in a Solano County crash that killed a Vacaville woman early Sunday, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 505, just south of Putah Creek Road, when a Vallejo man began traveling the wrong way and crashed into a vehicle, according to the CHP.

Investigators said they believe the man missed an exit while traveling southbound and made a U-turn — not realizing it was a single-direction roadway. He then crashed head-on, the CHP said, into a woman from Vacaville who was driving a 2026 Nissan Kicks.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The Vallejo man had minor injuries and was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI. He will be booked into the Solano County Jail after being medically cleared.

The CHP said three other vehicles had minor damage after crashing into debris from the initial crash.