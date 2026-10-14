Woodland teen soccer star Da'vian Kimbrough honors his Mexican roots

Da'vian Kimbrough made history at just 13 years old when he signed with Sacramento Republic FC, becoming the youngest professional soccer player in American history.

Now 16, Kimbrough continues to build his career on the field while embracing his Mexican heritage. After spending this year with North Texas SC, the young forward has also represented Mexico's Under-17 national team.

For Kimbrough, wearing Mexico's jersey is about more than soccer. It's an opportunity to honor his family and connect with a heritage that has shaped his life.

"Not everyone gets a chance to represent," Kimbrough said. "And I think those are probably one of my better moments, as well as the stuff I've done with Sac."

His connection to Mexico begins at home, through his mother's side of the family and the traditions passed down by his grandfather, who grew up in Michoacán.

"My mom's side is Mexican, and my grandpa, he grew up in Michoacán," Kimbrough said. "Growing up with him, whether it was watching Liga MX games or eating the food he cooks, traditional dishes, that's kind of where I take most of my main heritage."

Those everyday experiences helped shape Kimbrough's understanding of his roots. Now, he hopes to take that connection a step further by visiting the place where his grandfather grew up.

"We want to take a trip down to Mexico, where my grandpa grew up, because we feel like it's important to visit and see where he was kind of had the foundation of the heritage," Kimbrough said.

As he continues to develop as a professional athlete, Kimbrough also recognizes the importance of representation, especially for young people who share his background.

"There are Mexicans all around the world, not all just in Mexico," he said. "So I'm happy that I get the chance to showcase that. And, yeah, hopefully I can be someone they can look up to."

Kimbrough will remain on the offseason roster for North Texas until a final decision is made on his transfer option before the 2027 season begins.

At just 16, he is continuing to make his mark in soccer while carrying his family's story and Mexican heritage with him.