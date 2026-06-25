Dump truck driver dies in rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Woodland

A dump truck driver died after a rollover crash on Interstate 5 in Woodland on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The crash happened along southbound I-5, south of Main Street.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the dump truck travelled onto the right shoulder and rolled over.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and later died, the CHP said. The driver's identification has not been released.

It's not known if DUI was a factor in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.