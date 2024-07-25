Man arrested on suspicion of arson after grass fire threatens Woodland homes

WOODLAND – A Lodi man is accused of starting a fire that threatened homes in Woodland late Thursday morning, police said.

The fire was reported behind a business on the 1300 block of East Main Street at about 11:30 a.m. The fire was found in the grass between the business and homes on Colfax Drive.

Police said they were notifying residents on Colfax Drive of possible evacuations.

The fire department responded and was able to stop the fire at about 2,000 square feet of grass.

After speaking with witnesses, officers identified 33-year-old Joseph Viel of Lodi as a suspect. Viel was found nearby and was later booked into jail for unlawful burning of property.

No structures were damaged in the fire.