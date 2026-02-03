Woodland extends Flock camera contract amid concerns over ICE access

Citywide camera surveillance has been put in the spotlight due to concerns by some California cities over access that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may have to the data collected.

It comes as the cities of Santa Cruz, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View in Northern California have been the first in the state to terminate their contracts with automated license plate readers (ALPR) companies like Flock Safety, which contracts out flock camera technology to police departments across the country.

The concerns raised by the three cities stemmed from audits that showed federal agencies have, or could be able to have access to the databases tied to the cameras.

In Northern California, debate on the topic was raised at the city of Woodland's council meeting on Tuesday night.

The item on the agenda was to approve a two-year contract extension with Flock Safety at a price tag of $300,000, a partnership that has been ongoing between Flock and Woodland police for about six years.

City council members decided to engage in conversation on the topic, instead of issuing a blanket approval. The item was on the consent calendar, meaning the council could have approved it with a vote and no further discussion.

Council members brought up some privacy concerns raised by community members, especially the local immigrant population.

"We don't want our data to be misused and target our community," said Mayra Vega, Mayor Pro Tempore.

The council engaged in discussion, asking Woodland's Chief of Police first-hand who is allowed to access the data collected by the city's 26 cameras.

In response, Chief Ryan Kinnan said there is an ongoing audit of who accesses the information. He said it is only used at the local level to solve crimes and can be accessed by state agencies with permission.

Kinnan says the license plate reading technology is a necessary and proven-successful tool in solving crime. He pointed out that there is no facial recognition technology involved. The cameras only collect license plate information.

"We do not provide ICE any information," said Chief Kinnan. "Our network is limited to us, in-house. The way it works under state law, we are allowed to share with police agencies in California. What we are not allowed to do is share with agencies outside of California."

In public comment, several people asked the council not to grant the contract extension.

"I believe you should vote against this measure," Jolene Gendrick said at the podium. "This is an overstep, in my opinion, of people's rights."

After more than an hour of discussion and public comment, the Woodland City Council unanimously approved the two-year contract extension.

In response to ICE concerns, Flock Safety has publicly denied that federal agencies have any access to its databases.

"There's a risk with taking their word for it. There is evidence, ongoing litigation that they are not good stewards of our data. That they provide information against the city and county's prerogative. I don't think we should take that chance," Jessica Martinez, a concerned Yolo County resident, told CBS Sacramento before Tuesday night's meeting.

Part of Tuesday's consideration for approval was tied to a contractual obligation the city has with Woodland's four cannabis dispensaries. The agreements state that in lieu of on-site security, the dispensary owners can rely on the flock cameras and Woodland Police for added security.

In turn, each dispensary will pay the city $20,000 per year. A two year-total from the four businesses will profit the city $160,000. Tuesday's vote to approve the Flock contract also allocated that money paid by the dispensaries to the city's general fund, then appropriated the money to the Woodland Police Department budget.

"We wanted to find a better way to keep our businesses safe," Laura Mendez, owner and CEO of Woodland Cannabis Dispensary, told CBS Sacramento.

The cost for the proposed new cannabis dispensary cameras was not included in the city's current budget.

Mendez says she understands the privacy concerns, but argues the flock cameras are needed.

"Now that this has passed, it's a relief. Let's give this a chance, give this an opportunity and see what this can do for other businesses, not just ours," said Mendez.

Woodland's mayor and other council members pointed out in their comments that the Woodland Police Department does not have enough officers, and the flock cameras are a way to support them.

More information about the contract can be found in the city council's agenda packet from Tuesday night.