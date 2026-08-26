Woodland man suspected of stabbing victim 14 times arrested by undercover detectives

A man was arrested for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing in Woodland earlier this month, deputies said.

The Yolo County Sheriff's Office said it responded to Woodland city limits on Aug. 21 in the area of E. Main Street, discovering a person was stabbed about 14 times in the neck, torso and extremities.

Deputies said the victim was taken to a hospital, where they remain under medical care.

A search for the suspect began, later identifying the suspect as 34-year-old Hector Nieves, a homeless person in Woodland.

Deputies said they contacted Nieves about two hours before the stabbing during a probation search. Deputies' body-worn cameras captured what Nieves was wearing and identified a red Land Rover that he was driving and reportedly living in, deputies said.

Detectives then obtained video from the nearby water treatment facilities that deputies said captured audio of the stabbing and showed the red Land Rover leaving the area.

Undercover detectives found Nieves in his vehicle parked along Bronze Start Drive in Woodland.

Nieves was arrested and booked into jail for attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery and violation of probation. He's being held on a $400,000 bail.