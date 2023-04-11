Loved ones remember the life of Woodland crash victim; other family members suffer critical injuries

Family of woman killed in Woodland crash allegedly caused by teen shaken by her death

Family of woman killed in Woodland crash allegedly caused by teen shaken by her death

Family of woman killed in Woodland crash allegedly caused by teen shaken by her death

WOODLAND – A family forever shattered: A Woodland grandmother is being remembered after dying from a fiery crash over the weekend, while a 13-year-old boy faces charges of vehicular manslaughter after police say he stole his family member's car and took it out for a joy ride.

"You can't explain. There's no answer to give. Or words to why, why? Why is this happening?" said Armando Preciado, the victim's brother.

Tina Vital, 43, was a grandmother, sister, and friend.

To Michael Delgado, he calls her number just to hear the voice of the love of his life.

"I just want to keep listening to it," he said.

The deadly fiery wreck also left nearly a dozen injured, including Vital's two children and granddaughter.

Family says all three have critical injuries, including burns.

According to Preciado, doctors are saying the 4-and-a-half-year-old granddaughter is suffering from brain swelling and may lose her leg.

The daughter's mother is beside herself.

"She has enough to worry about her daughter, because some young kid going 100 mph, unlicensed," said Victor Ramirez, another brother of Vital. "Tragedy."

The family is fundraising to cover for medical expenses, which will likely include rehabilitation and emotional trauma, Preciado said.

Police say a teenager on a joyride led them on a pursuit in a 25 mph zone.

Investigators are looking into whether this could be the result of a social media challenge.

"There's some unanswered questions," Preciado said. "Why is the young kids going so fast?"

Before the wreck, Vital's life was just about to soar higher.

In February, she earned her Class A commercial driver's license.

The beaming grandmother watched her children accomplish milestones including the graduation of one of her daughters.

Now, her children are battling for their lives while missing the woman who is considered the glue in her family.

In his pain, Delgado said he is working on forgiving the alleged 13-year-old driver.

"You just try to be forgiving and understanding and no matter what, you have to be able to forgive and that's something I've learned recently and you got to forgive no matter you're feeling, what hurt you're going through — you have to forgive that person deeply and moved on."