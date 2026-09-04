5 arrested in separate burglary investigations at Woodland's County Fair Mall

Five people were arrested in two separate burglary investigations at Woodland's County Fair Mall, police said Thursday.

The first incident happened on August 24 at about 7:19 p.m. The Woodland Police Department said in a social media post that mall employees monitoring surveillance cameras saw several suspects moving electrical wire in a shopping cart near the mall. Officers who responded located a gold-colored SUV with three Sacramento residents inside, identified as 49-year-old John Saveng, 43-year-old Jakizza Morgan, and 58-year-old Hope Edadiz.

Police said that officers also found heavy-gauge copper wire and burglary tools consistent with cutting conduit and electrical wire. More wire was located in a shopping cart near an unsecured mall entrance, and inside an electrical room officers discovered removed panels, cut conduit, and other evidence consistent with wire theft, police said.

The stolen wire was valued at approximately $1,000, the department said. Officers also recovered drug paraphernalia during the investigation.

Saveng, Morgan, and Edadiz were arrested on charges of burglary, conspiracy, and other property and drug-related charges.

On Tuesday, mall security observed two people walking along the side of the closed Gottschalks building as captured on surveillance cameras. Officers contacted 23-year-old Justin Phienemanh and 41-year-old Dina Dethmongkhoh, both Sacramento residents, who were inside a gated area.

Police said a discarded backpack with burglary tools was found nearby, and Dethmongkhoh was found in possession of batteries associated with the tools.

Both suspects were arrested for trespassing and possession of burglary tools, police said.