One of the nation's largest women's wrestling tournaments underway in Roseville

One of the largest women's wrestling tournaments in the nation is taking over the Roebbelen Center this weekend, highlighting just how fast women's wrestling continues to grow across California and beyond.

More than 1,300 female wrestlers from across the state and the country are competing in the Women's West Coast Wrestling Tournament, with athletes ranging from middle school to college level.

Day one wrapped up Friday, with championship matches set to conclude the two-day event on Saturday.

Once considered an emerging sport, girls' wrestling is now one of the fastest-growing high school sports in the nation.

"Ten years ago, we probably had about 15 high schools, no middle school, no colleges," said Don Martinez, director of the Women's West Coast Wrestling Tournament. "Now we have 150-plus high schools, 30 colleges, and probably about 200 middle school girls."

Martinez says tournaments like this don't just showcase talent, they also help connect athletes with future opportunities, including college programs closer to home.

"All the girls who wrestle in this tournament from all over the state, all over the country, we get an opportunity to get all their contact information and help them out," Martinez said.

The tournament is also delivering a major economic boost to the region. According to Placer Valley Tourism, the event is generating about $1.5 million for the local economy this weekend alone.

"Can you imagine this every single weekend?" said Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism. "We generate at least $1.5 million back into our economy."

That impact adds up to more than $78 million annually for Placer County.

For Brooklyn Mountjoy, a senior wrestler from Rio Linda High School, the tournament is about more than competition, it's about making history. After her matches on Friday night, Mountjoy is now just one win away from her 100th career victory.

"One hundred wins in wrestling is something really big and magical," Mountjoy said. "It's an honor to get this close, especially since it's my senior year."

Mountjoy is also part of a growing wave of female athletes reshaping a traditionally male-dominated sport.

"It's still guy-dominated, but I think women do it better than some guys," she said. "We have eight female wrestlers on my team this year, which makes me feel really great."

For Mountjoy, wrestling represents strength, confidence, and pride.

"It's not just beauty and strength," she said. "It's beauty and brawn."

Day two of the tournament begins Saturday morning at 9 a.m., with championship matches set to close out the weekend.