Women's Empowerment celebrates 25 years of helping women rebuild their lives in Sacramento area

For Alexandria Paige, rebuilding her life meant overcoming a series of setbacks that included losing her job and vehicle, suffering a medical injury, losing her father and surviving domestic violence.

Now, she is sharing her story as an example of what can happen when women have access to support, resources and a safe place to rebuild.

Paige recently graduated from the nine-week job readiness program at Women's Empowerment, a Sacramento-area nonprofit celebrating 25 years of helping women and their children move out of homelessness and toward stability.

"My name is Alexandria, and I am here to tell my story," Paige said.

Her story is one she acknowledges isn't easy to relive. Paige said she applied for jobs repeatedly before finding Women's Empowerment.

"I probably put in a hundred applications before I found this place," she said.

The nonprofit's job readiness program focuses on skills designed to help participants become financially independent, including computer and financial literacy, employment preparation and other workplace skills.

For Paige, the program became about more than finding a job. She said it gave her a community where she felt supported and heard.

"They not only taught you that you can be a strong woman, but they were a platform where they heard you, they supported and they made you feel welcomed," Paige said.

Women's Empowerment Executive Director Lisa Culp founded the organization 25 years ago with a mission of helping women experiencing homelessness build stable lives for themselves and their children.

Culp said the work remains personal.

"Because I love these women and children," Culp said when asked why she continues doing it. "It's this beautiful transformation process and you look at these precious children. What would their lives be like outside, in a car, couch surfing?"

This year alone, the organization has helped nearly 500 women access homeless services and support, while nearly 200