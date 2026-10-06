Women take on growing role in California agriculture as next generation enters industry

Agriculture has long been a family business across California's Central Valley, but women are increasingly taking on larger roles in an industry traditionally dominated by men.

A recent study from the American Farm Bureau Federation's Women's Leadership Committee found that women in agriculture often juggle multiple roles. While many have deep family roots in farming, 26% of women surveyed identified as first-generation producers.

"There's a saying that says, 'Agriculture, you can't live without it,' and it's so true," said Krista McCoon, coordinator for San Joaquin County AgVenture. "The food we eat, the clothes we put on our back, the water we drink — it's all part of agriculture and creating a sustainable life for ourselves and the future generation."

That future generation is already showing an interest in carrying the industry forward.

Creating opportunities for women in agriculture

Dr. Marit Arana, president of the San Joaquin Chapter of California Women for Agriculture, said women who mentored her throughout her career inspired her to create similar opportunities for younger women.

The San Joaquin chapter is the largest California chapter of the organization, and scholarships are one way it encourages young women to pursue careers in agriculture.

"I wanted to be able to provide that for the rest of the young women coming up in the industry ... You don't have to take over for dad or you don't have to have a husband. You can do it yourself," Arana said.

Arana has spent three decades working in agriculture and specializes in animal nutrition. Her husband works in the wine industry.

She said she's seen women increasingly take over farm operations after losing a spouse, even when they previously handled responsibilities such as payroll, accounting and human resources.

"Now they're actually doing the farming or calling the shots for the farming," Arana said.

Arana said women entering agriculture can still face challenges earning respect in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

"In order to get the respect necessary, you've always had to know a little bit more than the men," she said. "But then once they realize that you do know what you're talking about, they give you the respect you're due."

More women are entering agriculture

The number of women involved in agriculture has continued to grow nationwide.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2022 Census of Agriculture, there were about 1.2 million female producers in the United States, and more than half of all farms had at least one female producer.

Arana said the trend is continuing.

Dr. Marit Arana leads the San Joaquin Chapter of California Women for Agriculture, the largest chapter in the state. She remembers women mentors helping her and she's passionate about giving fellow women an opportunity through scholarships– in the field she loves. Charlie Lapastora

"It is still a little bit on the uptick," she said.

McCoon has experienced that progression firsthand.

She previously received a scholarship through California Women for Agriculture and eventually returned to the industry. Now she is helping introduce the next generation to farming while raising a daughter who also wants to pursue agriculture.

"I was fortunate enough to receive a CWA scholarship back in high school and came back to serve that industry today," McCoon said. "I am raising a young daughter who also wants to be involved in agriculture."

Through San Joaquin County AgVenture, McCoon helps educate third-grade students about agriculture through virtual farm tours.

The program began during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued to grow, giving students an opportunity to learn about an industry they may not otherwise encounter firsthand.

"It's our job in the industry to educate youth," McCoon said. "We can't expect anyone, whether it's a child or an adult, to know what they don't know.

The next generation

For young women like Modesto Junior College student Natalie Giuntoli, that mentorship is already making an impact.

Giuntoli has received the California Women for Agriculture scholarship twice. She raises cattle with her father and family and is also an intern with Modesto Junior College's agriculture unit.

A recent scholarship recipient, Natalie Giuntoli, who's won it twice and raises cattle with her dad and family, is gleaning that wisdom from those who've paved the way before her. Natalie Giuntoli

She said she sees more women than men in many of her agriculture classes.

Giuntoli credits the people who came before her for encouraging her to pursue a future in the industry.

"They know my goals and they appreciate it, and they realize that I want to be in agriculture. That's my future. My past and my future," she said. "So I just really appreciate them backing me up and wanting me to get to where I want to be. "

Giuntoli said women can still face pressure to prove themselves, but she believes education is helping close that gap.

"With the education we're getting at Modesto Junior College, I feel like we're going to be able to earn that respect easier," she said.

Giuntoli hopes to expand her cattle herd and pursue a career in ruminant nutrition while remaining in the Central Valley.