Woman killed, infant among 2 hurt in Stockton shooting; Suspect also shot at police

STOCKTON — A woman was killed and two other people, including an infant, were injured in a shooting involving a suspect who also opened fire on law enforcement in Stockton on Saturday, police said.

The Stockton Police Department said officers responded to a report of domestic violence just before 7:15 p.m. to an apartment complex along Blue Ridge Circle.

First, officers located a 30-year-old woman outside the apartment who they said suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. When the officers approached the apartment, the suspect began firing at them, police said.

When the officers returned fire, the suspect then retreated back into the home and barricaded himself inside, police said. Neither the officers nor the suspect were shot.

Following several negotiation attempts, the suspect eventually exited the apartment and surrendered without further incident.

However, when investigators entered the apartment, it was revealed there were two other gunshot victims—an infant and a 26-year-old woman. The woman was declared dead at the scene and the infant has since been hospitalized for treatment, police said.

Two other children were also located inside the home. They were unharmed.

Sim Jackson, 39, was identified as the suspect. Jackson faces homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, and weapons charges, police said.