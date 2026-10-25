Woman killed, child injured after vehicle runs into them on Las Palmas Avenue in Sacramento

A woman was killed and a child was injured after they were struck by a vehicle Sunday afternoon, Sacramento police said.

Officers were called out just before 3:15 p.m. to the 500 block of Las Palmas Avenue for reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian, police said. On scene, they discovered a woman and an approximately 4-year-old child that had been hit by a vehicle.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with major injuries, where she ended up dying from her injuries, police said. The child suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized, according to officials.

The involved vehicle and driver remained at the scene of the crash, police said, and the investigation remains active.