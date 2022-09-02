Woman hospitalized, man suffers graze wound in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento early Friday morning.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene near Acoma Street and Arden Way around 12:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.
At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and police say she's in stable condition.
Officers say a man also appears to have suffered a graze wound in the shooting.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.
