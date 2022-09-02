Watch CBS News
Woman hospitalized, man suffers graze wound in Sacramento shooting

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento early Friday morning.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene near Acoma Street and Arden Way around 12:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and police say she's in stable condition.

Officers say a man also appears to have suffered a graze wound in the shooting.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation. 

