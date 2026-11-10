Person of interest in Del Paso Heights homicide found dead in river, police say

A person of interest in a West Del Paso Heights homicide died after being found unresponsive in the Sacramento River near Sand Cove Park, police said Tuesday night.

Marcos Moreno, a Sacramento police spokesperson, said officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Lindsay Avenue just before 4:45 p.m. after being alerted to a possibly deceased woman inside.

First responders declared the woman dead at the scene. Moreno said they soon after received information that a person of interest was in the water at Sand Cove Park, which is located near the Interstate 80 bridge over the river connecting West Sacramento and Natomas.

The Sacramento Fire Department said crews responded to reports of a person floating face down in the water. A caller aboard a boat told officials the man had jumped from the bridge and nearly hit their boat. Moreno said investigators could not yet confirm if the man did jump.

Fire crews took the man to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police have not released the identities of either person or additional details about the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.