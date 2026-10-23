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Woman dies after crash southeast of Stockton in San Joaquin County, CHP says

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A woman has died after crashing in a rural area outside of Stockton on Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. along South Van Allen Road near Dodds Road, southeast of Stockton in a rural area filled with agricultural land and open fields.

The woman was driving alone when her vehicle struck a concrete tube, clipped a power pole and ended up in a ditch, the CHP's Stockton office said.

The driver was taken to a hospital with major, life-threatening injuries but later died, authorities said. The woman has not yet been identified.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.  

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