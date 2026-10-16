"Witches on the Lake" returns to Folsom to raise money for child cancer

Hundreds of people dressed as witches are expected to take to Folsom Lake this weekend for a Halloween-themed paddleboarding event benefiting children battling cancer.

The fifth annual Witches on the Lake event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Organizers hope to bring together as many as 2,000 participants while raising $15,000 for the Keaton Childhood Cancer Alliance.

At Black Miner's Bar Boat Launch, visitors can expect an unusual sight as costumed participants launch their paddleboards and kayaks onto the water.

"We are all good witches here. This is a family-friendly event," said Janay Taua, a Folsom real estate agent who organizes the event.

Taua said the idea began as a fun community gathering before she decided to connect it to a cause close to her heart.

"It started as something fun to do, but then I came up with the idea to combine it for childhood cancer awareness, because of my daughter's friend's diagnosis," she said.

The event honors the memory of her daughter's friend, Ivy Foley, and raises donations for the Keaton Childhood Cancer Alliance, which supports children and families affected by childhood cancer.

Taua said organizing the event takes considerable effort, but she and her team are ready for another year.

"It's a lot of work but we are ready," she said.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own paddleboards or kayaks, while spectators can watch from the shore and cheer on the costumed paddlers.

The event will include trick-or-treat stations along the paddle route for children, giving families another reason to wear their Halloween costumes.

"I have seen people dress up their paddle boards and put a broom on the bottom," Taua said.

Even people who aren't participating are taking notice. One woman visiting in a kayak saw the setup and said it was her first time seeing witches on the lake, adding that she hoped to join the event next year.

"It looks like a lot of fun," she said.

After the trick-or-treating portion, participants are expected to paddle from beneath the Folsom Bridge toward Rainbow Bridge for a group photo scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Organizers hope the event will bring the community together for a memorable afternoon while raising money for pediatric cancer programs.

People can register in advance through the Witches on the Lake website or sign up at the event.