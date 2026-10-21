2 suspects in Merced County shooting arrested in Turlock

Two suspects in a shooting that happened in Merced County this week were arrested just over the border into Stanislaus County, officials said Wednesday.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon along Shaffer Road in Winton. Deputies arrived to find a victim with a single gunshot wound. That victim was taken to an area hospital, but investigators could not provide information on the person's condition.

Investigators said they were later able to identify two people of interest — 25-year-old Joanna Mendoza and 44-year-old Samuel Rojas — and notified surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office said that by 11 p.m., Turlock police officers had found and detained both suspects. Mendoza and Rojas have since been transported back to Merced County.

Rojas was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, while Mendoza was booked on suspicion of being an accessory to attempted murder, the sheriff's office said.

Turlock is located in Stanislaus County, roughly 15 miles northwest of Winston.