Central California man shoots friend's dog, forces him to bury pet at gunpoint, deputies say

Authorities in Central California have arrested a man on animal cruelty and other charges after he allegedly shot a friend's dog and forced him to bury his pet at gunpoint.

According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Monday in the community of Winton, about 100 miles south of Sacramento. Deputies said the victim contacted Animal Services about the incident, which took place at his friend's home.

Investigators said they "quickly" identified the suspect as 57-year-old James Charles Morales of Winton.

During the investigation, deputies learned the incident stemmed from the suspect becoming upset during what initially appeared to be joking between the parties.

Deputies said Winton took out a handgun and threaten to shoot the victim's dog, before shooting the animal multiple times, killing it. The suspect then pointed the handgun at him and forced him to bury the dog.

Dog that deputies said was shot and killed during an incident in Winton, California on Jan. 12, 2026. Merced County Sheriff's Office

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Morales' home. Before serving the warrant, deputies said Morales was seen leaving in a vehicle, which led to deputies conducting a traffic stop.

Morales was taken into custody without incident.

As investigators searched the property, multiple 9mm spent casings were found in the backyard and a 9mm handgun was found inside the home, according to the sheriff's office. The remains of a recently deceased dog were also found in a shallow grave.

Morales was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of animal cruelty, kidnapping, being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, and assault with a firearm.

The sheriff's office said a necropsy on the dog will be performed at a later date.