2-alarm fire in Winters collapses roof of house; residents escape

A fire at a home outside of Winters on Monday morning reached a second alarm before firefighters were about to bring it under control, authorities said.

The fire began shortly before 6 a.m. on Putah Creek Road just east of Winters and Interstate Highway 505, within the Dixon Fire Protection District. The Dixon Fire Department said it responded to a 911 call about the fire; crews arrived to find an active structure fire and began an offensive attack.

The intensity of the fire caused the roof of the structure to collapse and a second alarm was requested to bring additional resources from neighboring fire agencies, the fire department said. Crews transitioned to a defensive operation with dozens of firefighters on hand to bring it under control and mop up for several hours later, the department said.

The fire department said all of the home's residents and pets were able to make it out of the home safely. No injuries were reported.

Putah Creek Road was closed for hours between McNeil Road and Stevenson Bridge Road.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.