Winter storm forces extended closure of I-80, stranding travelers

COLFAX - Interstate 80, through the Sierra Mountains, remained shut down for the third consecutive day Sunday, as the winter storm blankets the region with heavy snowfall.

The closure, which began at Colfax and extends through the Sierra Mountains, has left many travelers stranded, forcing them to weather the storm and wait for the road to reopen.

"I don't think they're going to open it anytime soon," stuck driver Chris Limepeter said.

With the ongoing snowfall and additional accumulations anticipated, one Alta resident says he's avoiding driving on the interstate at all cost

"I don't go out there; that would be crazy, get caught in that mess?!" he said.

The closure has caused significant disruptions for truckers, with numerous vehicles stranded along the freeway shoulder. Drivers are being forced to sleep in their cabs.

An Amazon delivery driver heading to Idaho expressed frustration.

"As you can see the road is closed. We can't do anything about it. We just need to wait," he said.

Businesses in Colfax are feeling the impact, with TJ's Roadhouse in Colfax saying the usual influx of weekend travelers en route to Tahoe has dwindled, leaving the restaurant with a much quieter Sunday.

"Slower than usual today for sure; Sundays are usually packed, full house, line out the door," lamented a staff member at TJ's Roadhouse.

Caltrans said the interstate will remain closed through Sunday and hopes to reopen it sometime Monday.