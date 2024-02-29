First Alert Action Day: Bracing for blizzards in the Sierra

First Alert Action Day: Bracing for blizzards in the Sierraget the free app
We're talking snowfall totals of 5-12 feet for elevations above the 5,000' level for this storm in what could be a top 5 snow producer.
Blizzard Warnings for the Sierra are going into effect Thursday morning, but true blizzard conditions aren't expected to develop until Thursday night. Expect snowfall rates of 2-4 inches per hour combined with damaging wind gusts of 60-80 mph – making for whiteout conditions, especially at elevations above 5,000'.
Travel over the Sierra will be next to impossible on Friday. Anyone who ventures outside will risk becoming lost and disoriented in a whiteout, and anyone who must travel should pack a survival kit in their vehicle in the event of an emergency.
This will not be a major storm for the Sacramento Valley.
School snow days
Several Sierra schools are having a minimum day or have already declared a snow day for Thursday.
Donner Trail Elementary is on a snow day.
The following schools will be dismissing early, according to the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District:
Glenshire Elementary School | 12:50 p.m.
Kings Beach Elementary School | 12:00 p.m.
Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, K-5 | 1:00 p.m.
Sierra Expeditionary Learning School, 6-8 | 11:45 a.m.
Tahoe Lake Elementary School | 12:00 p.m.
Truckee Elementary School | 12:50 p.m.
Alder Creek Middle School | 11:40 a.m.
North Tahoe Middle School | 1:11 p.m.
North Tahoe High School | 12:10 p.m.
Sierra High School | 12:00 p.m.
Truckee High School | 12:00 p.m.