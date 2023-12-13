Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday's $500 million jackpot

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It wouldn't be a bad Hanukkah or early Christmas present - the Powerball jackpot now stands at an estimated $500 million for Wednesday night's drawing.

Here are the winning numbers: 3, 8, 41, 56, 64 with a Powerball of 18.

The cash value of the prize is an estimated $240.7 million.

No one has won the Powerball jackpot since October, when a lottery player in California won $1.76 billion.

It was the second-biggest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

California doesn't just have luck signing high-value MLB free agents like Shohei Ohtani - the Golden State also has a lot of luck with the biggest lottery jackpots.

The biggest jackpot in both Powerball and U.S. lottery history was $2.04 billion, which was won in November 2022 by a man in the Los Angeles area.

A Powerball drawing is held at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each. They're sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.