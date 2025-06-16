Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento police investigating homicide in South Natomas neighborhood

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Homicide investigation underway in South Natomas
Homicide investigation underway in South Natomas 00:29

Police are investigating a homicide after the death of a man in a South Natomas neighborhood Monday.

Sacramento police say officers responded to Wiese Way, off of Bridgeford Drive and San Juan Road, just after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of an assault.

At the scene, police found that a person appeared to have been hit with a blunt object. That person has died, police say.

rc-wiese-way-assault.jpg
Scene of the homicide investigation. 

\Officers detained a suspect at the scene. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The name of the person who died has also not yet been released.

Homicide detectives are now taking over the investigation.  

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.