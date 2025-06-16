Sacramento police investigating homicide in South Natomas neighborhood

Police are investigating a homicide after the death of a man in a South Natomas neighborhood Monday.

Sacramento police say officers responded to Wiese Way, off of Bridgeford Drive and San Juan Road, just after 8 a.m. to investigate reports of an assault.

At the scene, police found that a person appeared to have been hit with a blunt object. That person has died, police say.

Scene of the homicide investigation.

\Officers detained a suspect at the scene. The name of the suspect has not been released.

The name of the person who died has also not yet been released.

Homicide detectives are now taking over the investigation.