Getting Answers: Why is there an increase in crashes near highway construction zones?

Why is there an increase in crashes near highway construction zones?

Why is there an increase in crashes near highway construction zones?

Why is there an increase in crashes near highway construction zones?

SACRAMENTO – The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wreck inside a construction zone on Highway 50 from Wednesday morning.

In recent weeks, CBS13 has reported on other dangerous crashes in work zones on freeways. Why is this happening?

If drivers think they are seeing more crashes lately, they are right. According to Caltrans, it is the number one concern for drivers and construction workers around the Fix 50 Project on Highway 50.

The project is scheduled to end in December 2024.

While the traffic improvement project may be an inconvenience, Caltrans said it noticed an alarming amount of crashes near a Fix 50 site and other highway projects.

"You could have all the precautions you can have, but we still can't control the habits of an individual driver," said Dennis Keaton, a Caltrans spokesperson.

Keaton mentioned the agency has run campaigns while hoisting big, reflective signs near the work zones.

It even shares the latest traffic impact on the project's website.

"Speed is a main factor," he said.

In one month, CHP issued about 65 citations for speeding.

"Then, we can't do too much about a distracted driver or a driver under the influence," Keaton said.

The CHP told CBS13 it has overtime set aside to crack down on speeding and dangerous driving. Alcohol is another common factor.