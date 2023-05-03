Road worker hit by carjacking suspect on Vacaville freeway now home recovering

VACAVILLE — A highway worker who was critically injured when a carjacking suspect hit him on a busy interstate last week in Vacaville is now home recovering.

He's sharing his story to thank the many people who helped save his life—and also sending a message to the man who nearly killed him.

"I just remember I tried to run. I remember I took two steps, and then I felt a powerful hit and everything went black," Christian Ibarra told CBS13.

That's the moment Ibarra remembers right before getting hit by a carjacking suspect who was traveling at a high rate of speed while being pursued by law enforcement last week in Vacaville.

The 40-year-old highway worker from Fairfield said he and his supervisor were working in a closed construction zone on Interstate 80 when the speeding car came barreling straight at him.

"I remember when the paramedics arrived, I felt when they started cutting my clothes," Ibarra said. "They gave me oxygen, and they would ask something, but I couldn't see them."

In that moment, Ibarra temporarily lost his vision. He said most of his injuries are on his left side—he suffered broken teeth, a fractured jaw, and visible scars on his face and arms.

The impact was so severe, he also suffered broken ribs, a fractured spine and his left leg and ankle were shattered in pieces. Despite it all, the husband and father of four said he's thankful to be alive.

Ibarra said he's grateful for all of the community support, including doctors and medical staff at Kaiser.

"I appreciate everyone who has helped, that have been by my side. Those who were there in that moment. They're doing such a great job because they're saving my leg," he said.

Ibarra admits his road to recovery will be a long one. As for the driver who hit him, the 40-year-old said he doesn't hold a grudge. He only hopes the driver is held accountable for what he did and finds a way to turn his life around.

"Instead of causing harm, like he may have been doing, I hope he becomes a good person for us, our community," Ibarra said.

The carjacking suspect—29-year-old Damani Mathews, Jr., of Oakland—is behind bars facing several felony charges.