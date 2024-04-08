When the 2024 eclipse starts, peaks and ends in the Sacramento area

California may be completely out of path of totality for Monday's solar eclipse, but that doesn't mean we won't completely miss out on the show.

A large swath of the US will experience a rate total solar eclipse on Monday. Other parts of the country will be able to see a partial solar eclipse, including people on the West Coast.

While California on the side of the country opposite the path of totality, there will still be some sights to see for the intrepid observer.

Skies clear just in time for the #solareclipse on Monday. In Northern California, it will be a partial eclipse. Meaning... Posted by Ashley Nanfria on Saturday, April 6, 2024

How much of the sun will be blocked in Sacramento?

At its peak, 34 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon in the Sacramento Valley. Skies are expected to clear in time in the Sacramento Valley for observers.

When will the partial eclipse begin in Sacramento?

The partial eclipse will begin in Sacramento at 10:16 a.m. The maximum eclipse will happen at 11:15 a.m. The partial eclipse will end at 12:18 p.m. for California.

The 34 percent coverage number means some people may not even notice it as they go about their day.

People who want to observe the eclipse should never look at the sun at any time without eye protection. Certified solar viewing glasses or eclipse glasses should be used.