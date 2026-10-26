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Pickup towing trailer overturns on westbound I-80 near Weimar in Placer County

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS Sacramento

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A pickup truck towing a trailer overturned on westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra Foothills Monday morning, leading to major delays.

According to the Auburn office of the California Highway Patrol, officers were called to the roadway near West Paoli Lane near the community of Weimar around 6:30 a.m.

Officers said the full-size pickup and trailer crashed with the center median and the truck overturned, which came to rest on its side. A photo shared by the agency showed the pickup and trailer over the median and in a construction zone.

Minor injuries were reported, according to the CHP.

One westbound lane at the crash scene is open. The CHP said all westbound lanes would need to be closed to remove the overturned pickup from the roadway.

Motorists should expect delays and are urged to use alternate routes to get around the closure. Officials did not provide an estimate when all westbound lanes of I-80 would reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

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