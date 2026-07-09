West Sacramento's Westacre Park reopens with $8M in upgrades, including new skate park

Westacre Park in West Sacramento is finally back open after being closed down for about a year, undergoing nearly $8 million in renovations and upgrades.

It marks the dawn of a new day for the once deteriorating park, now debuting a brand new playground, splash pad, sports courts, skate park, pump track and more.

City and state leaders gathered Thursday afternoon to celebrate the reopening and the investment being poured back into the community.

Mayor Martha Guerrero cuts the ribbon at the grand reopening of the park Thursday, July 9 CBS Sacramento photo

The project was primarily funded through a grant from California State Parks.

"State Parks is proud to help revitalize not just Westacre Park but also the West Sacramento community, highlighting the transformative power of investing in public spaces," said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. "This project fully aligns with the Newsom administration's Outdoors for All initiative and is a perfect example of how State Parks has expanded recreational opportunities in thousands of communities and local parks across California."

The city says not only is Westacre Park better, but it's also bigger. That is thanks to a partnership with the Washington Unified School District, allowing the city to expand the park onto an adjacent property.

"We have now 12 acres of this beautiful land in the heart of West Sacramento, where everybody from all parts of the city can come out here and enjoy this place," said Martha Guerrero, mayor of West Sacramento.

The park sits in the city's second district, an area its city council representative admits faces financial hardship and needs some new investment.

"Quite frankly, our children deserve better than to look elsewhere for all of the joy and the wonder and all of the investment. They deserved a place of their own to thrive. And so we went to work," said city council member Quirina Orozco.

Perhaps the most anticipated addition of all the new amenities is the new skate park.

"Previously, it was pretty dangerous," said Brian Utley, a lifelong West Sacramento resident and longtime skateboarder.

Back in 2024, CBS Sacramento reported that neighbors were fed up with the crumbling skate park at Westacre, calling it a safety hazard.

"Children that really enjoy skateboarding deserve to have a place that's safe. It's been expanded completely out here," said Guerrero.

Utley and other skateboarding fanatics have already taken notice.

"I think it's awesome. It's amazing for the kids, the community. To enjoy themselves at a park that is nice, not one that is old and broken down like the one here before," said Utley.

In addition, West Sacramento's Heritage Oaks Park and Bryte Park are also undergoing major transformations totaling more than $50 million in investments.

"It's going to be a lot of fun for generations to come," said Guerrero.

The Westacre Park project was funded through a $7.8 million Proposition 68 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program Grant from California State Parks.

Sutter Health and the Rotary Club of West Sacramento also contributed.

This Saturday, Westacre Park is hosting a party to welcome neighbors and families out to see all the new amenities from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.