West Sacramento police take suspect in string of West Capitol Avenue burglaries into custody

A Santa Clara resident has been taken into custody in connection to the burglarizing and vandalization of six businesses on West Capitol Avenue, West Sacramento police said on Wednesday.

Police said that at the beginning of October, six different businesses on the avenue were vandalized and burgled in the span of a single week.

Detectives identified a potential suspect through surveillance footage obtained from local business owners, matching clothing worn in the videos to what the suspect was wearing when they were taken into custody, according to police.

Officers continued to investigate and searched the location where the suspect was staying, finding items believed to be connected to the burglaries, officials said.

Police said the person was identified as a wanted parolee with outstanding felony warrants from across the Bay Area.