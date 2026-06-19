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Shooting in West Sacramento sends child to hospital, suspect arrested

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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A child was taken to the hospital after being shot in West Sacramento on Friday afternoon, police said.

The West Sacramento Police Department responded to Evergreen Circle around 1:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers said a shot was fired from an adjacent apartment and a child was struck. The child is expected to survive and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

A suspect was arrested, but their identification was not released. It's believed that there are no outstanding suspects.

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