Shooting in West Sacramento sends child to hospital, suspect arrested

A child was taken to the hospital after being shot in West Sacramento on Friday afternoon, police said.

The West Sacramento Police Department responded to Evergreen Circle around 1:50 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers said a shot was fired from an adjacent apartment and a child was struck. The child is expected to survive and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect was arrested, but their identification was not released. It's believed that there are no outstanding suspects.