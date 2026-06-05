Waterford man's death under investigation after deputies respond to family disturbance call

A death investigation is underway in Waterford after a man handcuffed and placed in a restraint device died Thursday night, deputies said.

Deputies with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office's Waterford Police Services responded to a family disturbance along Rivercrest Drive around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said they contacted 39-year-old Shane Harlan. During the investigation, a family member signed a citizen's arrest complaint that alleged Harlan caused about $800 in property damage, the sheriff's office said.

When deputies tried to take Harlan into custody, he resisted deputies, which resulted in a physical struggle, deputies said.

Deputies were soon able to place Harlan into handcuffs. Harlan continued to resist arrest and deputies placed him in a full-body restraint device.

Harlan was then seated on the ground near deputies, the sheriff's office said. This is when Harlan became unresponsive and emergency medical personnel were requested.

Deputies said they began providing medical aid, including CPR, and the restraint device was removed. But Harlan died at the scene.

The major crimes unit and Stanislaus County District Attorney's Office have taken over the investigation.

Harlan's cause of death will be determined after an autopsy is conducted.