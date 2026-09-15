Nevada County youth swim program leader charged with embezzlement

A longtime leader of a Nevada County youth swim program has been charged with felony embezzlement after prosecutors allege she diverted program money for her own use over several years.

The Nevada County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that charges had been filed against Miranda Brown following an investigation that began in 2025.

Brown served for years as president of the Water Otters swim program in Lake Wildwood, prosecutors said.

Investigators allege Brown diverted program funds for personal use between 2022 and 2025, with losses totaling many thousands of dollars in each of those years.

The full amount allegedly taken has not yet been determined.

Water Otters is a recreational swim program for Nevada County children, with swimmers ranging from ages 5 to 18. The program relies heavily on families and volunteers to operate.

Prosecutors did not release details about how the money was allegedly diverted or how the suspected losses were discovered.

The district attorney's office is asking anyone with further information about the case to contact its investigators.