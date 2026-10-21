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Water main break disrupts service to Darling Way homes in Roseville

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

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A water main break has temporarily disrupted water service to several homes in Roseville and prompted a road closure, officials said Wednesday.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., the City of Roseville said service was disrupted to homes at 601 to 919 Darling Way, as utility crews were preparing to begin repairs. The city also said a single classroom at George Cirby Elementary school was impacted as well.

A one-block closure of Darling Way was put in place between Clarice Lane and Keehner Avenue. City officials have urged drivers to use alternate routes.

The city said there was no estimated time for the repairs to be complete but said it would provide additional information when it becomes available.  

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