President Biden departs from San Francisco after APEC meetings

SAN FRANCISCO -- President Joe Biden left San Francisco Friday afternoon following several days in the Bay Area participating in the APEC summit.

Biden arrived on Tuesday afternoon, attending a fundraising event that evening ahead of his high-profile meeting with China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, an APEC gala Wednesday evening and a speech before economic leaders at the conference Thursday morning. He also met with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and is hosting a leaders retreat before his departure at around 2:20 p.m. Friday. He was originally scheduled to leave closer to 1:20 p.m.

Air Force One is flying into Philadelphia before taking the president to Delaware.

