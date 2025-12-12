Sacramento Fire crew members deployed to Washington to help flooding response

Dozens of first responders from Sacramento are being deployed to Washington as the state reels from catastrophic flooding in recent days.

The Sacramento Fire Department said Thursday that a team of 40 crew members from the Sacramento Urban Search and Rescue Task Force were on their way to Washington state.

The team from Sacramento preparing to be deployed to Washington state. Sacramento Fire Department

Days of unrelenting rain has triggered heavy flooding in areas north of Seattle. Rivers have been overflowing, trapping many people in floodwaters. Tens of thousands of people have been under orders to evacuate.

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson declared a statewide emergency earlier in the week due to the situation.

The Sacramento team will help with the emergency response, bringing with them rescue, medical, logistics, planning and technical search expertise.

One of the dogs that is part of the Sacramento Urban Search and Rescue Task Force. Sacramento Fire Department

Further, Sacramento Fire says the team is also trained in swift-water and flood-related operations.