Wanted Marysville felon arrested after crashing into Yuba City store

A 31-year-old Marysville man wanted in connection with multiple criminal investigations was arrested this week in Yuba City after ramming an unmarked law enforcement vehicle and crashing into a convenience store, officials said.

Law enforcement officials in Yuba and Sutter counties said Allen Houck was wanted in connection with several investigations involving felony evading, burglary, stolen firearms and other offenses. He also had an outstanding felony arrest warrant and was wanted for allegedly violating Post-Release Community Supervision.

Investigators said Houck had been linked to multiple incidents since July.

On July 27, officials say Yuba City police located and pursued a vehicle they believed Houck was driving. The driver made it to the Yuba City Boat Docks and abandoned the vehicle. Police said the individual fled into the river bottoms on an all-terrain vehicle.

Police officers recovered a stolen firearm from the abandoned vehicle.

Houck was also identified as a suspect in an Oct. 3 burglary in Yuba City involving the theft of a gun safe containing multiple firearms.

Authorities said he was connected to additional vehicle pursuits involving Yuba City police and Sutter County sheriff's deputies on Oct. 11 and Oct. 17.

During the Oct. 17 pursuit, Houck allegedly drove at speeds exceeding 100 mph before crashing near the Nicolaus Bridge. The force of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire. Investigators said Houck escaped into a nearby orchard.

Investigators located Houck again on Wednesday at Mike's Mini Mart near Franklin Road and South Walton Road in Yuba City.

As investigators were attempting to capture him, Houck allegedly rammed an unmarked law enforcement vehicle multiple times before crashing into the mini mart. Houck was ultimately taken into custody and was found to be in possession of 28 grams of methamphetamine, officials said.

Houck was booked into the Sutter County Jail on several charges related to the alleged crimes, officials said.