Voters to decide on tripling salaries for Roseville city leaders

Should Roseville city leaders get a 325% pay raise? It's now up to voters to decide.

"You have to love Roseville to do this job, but it also comes with an incredible responsibility," Mayor Krista Bernasconi said.

Roseville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the region, with its population nearly doubling in the last 25 years.

Back in 2000, city councilmembers made $600 a month, which is $7,200 a year, and that amount has never been changed.

"It is a bit embarrassing," said Vice Mayor Karen Alvord. "It has been for me, prior to having any aspirations of being on the council, to see how we compare to other cities."

Many similarly sized cities have their elected official salaries set by state law, and in 2024, that maximum amount was increased.

Some city councils, like Elk Grove, voted to give themselves raises, while others, like Rancho Cordova, rejected the raise.

But the salary for Roseville's city council is written in the city's charter, and only voters can make any changes.

"We want it to go to the voters, and then they can decide," Bernasconi said.

On Wednesday, Roseville city leaders voted 4 to 1 to put a pay raise question on the November ballot. If approved, it would give each councilmember $30,600 a year, which is the same as Elk Grove, and an annual cost-of-living adjustment up to 5% based on inflation.

Councilmembers say the job's more than just attending two meetings a month.

"We all have obligations. We meet with constituents," Councilmember Bruce Houdesheldt said.

"So this isn't just about our council meetings or our committee work or grand openings," Bernasconi said. "It's emails and phone calls and reading agendas and going to speak and give presentations. It's really a heavy load."

Councilmember Pauline Rocucci was the only no vote, saying that she supports a pay increase, but "not for that amount of money."

The raises would cost the city an extra $9,700 a year.

"With nearly a billion-dollar budget, this is miniscule and I think well deserved," Bernasconi said.

If approved by voters, the pay increase would take effect next January.