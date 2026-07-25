Sacramento County grass fire spreads into truck yard, damages vehicles and trailers

A grass fire spread into a truck parts yard in Sacramento County's Vineyard area Saturday, damaging several vehicles and semi-truck trailers, authorities said.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to Elder Creek Road, west of Excelsior Road, after receiving reports of a fire in the area.

Firefighters arrived to find the grass fire had spread to vehicles at the yard, with several semi-truck trailers also burning.

Aftermath of the fire at the truck yard. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Additional crews were called in as firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to more vehicles.

In total, four semi-truck trailers and a number of other vehicles were damaged. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they reached additional vehicles, Metro Fire said.

No injuries were reported. What started the fire remains under investigation.