Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento County grass fire spreads into truck yard, damages vehicles and trailers

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A grass fire spread into a truck parts yard in Sacramento County's Vineyard area Saturday, damaging several vehicles and semi-truck trailers, authorities said.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to Elder Creek Road, west of Excelsior Road, after receiving reports of a fire in the area.

Firefighters arrived to find the grass fire had spread to vehicles at the yard, with several semi-truck trailers also burning.

metro-fire-elder-creek-rd-grass-fire.jpg
Aftermath of the fire at the truck yard. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Additional crews were called in as firefighters worked to keep the flames from spreading to more vehicles.

In total, four semi-truck trailers and a number of other vehicles were damaged. Firefighters were able to stop the flames before they reached additional vehicles, Metro Fire said.

No injuries were reported. What started the fire remains under investigation.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue