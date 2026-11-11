Video shows plane using Highway 120 as runway after emergency landing

A plane used a highway near Sonora as a runway after it was forced to make an emergency landing days prior, officials said on Wednesday.

CHP Sonora said a Piper PA-28-180D Cherokee plane used Highway 120 as a runway on Nov. 10. Officers shut down the roadway in both directions to allow the plane to take off, with the plane heading north towards Calaveras County.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that the plane was forced to land on private property in a field near Highway 120 and La Grange Road on Oct. 27 due to a fuel issue.

The National Transportation Safety Board said that no injuries were reported, and the agency did not conduct an investigation due to the incident not meeting its criteria.