Victim in Sacramento hit-and-run hit by second vehicle

Sacramento police said a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by two vehicles Friday night.

Around 9 p.m., first responders were called to the 4500 block of MLK Jr. Boulevard for a report of a person being struck by a vehicle.

Police soon learned the victim had been struck by a second driver, who stayed at the scene. According to police, the driver of the first vehicle left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where they remain in critical condition.