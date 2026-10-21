Vehicle struck by lightning south of Eddy Road in Colusa County, man taken to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital after the vehicle he was sitting in was struck by lightning Wednesday, the Arbuckle Fire Department said.

The vehicle was in an open field roughly a mile south of Eddy Road when lightning struck the antenna of the vehicle, the fire department said, causing the man to suffer minor burns to his left leg.

The man was not directly struck by the lightning bolt, but his injuries were caused by the strike, according to the fire department.

It is not clear why the man had parked the vehicle in the field, although the fire department said that he was a farm laborer.