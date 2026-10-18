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Vehicle hits pedestrian in crosswalk on Coffee Road in Modesto, closing intersection

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

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The intersection of Coffee Road and Floyd Avenue in Modesto is closed as officers investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, police said Sunday night.

The pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection when they were struck by the vehicle, according to police.

Police said the pedestrian was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but did not provide any additional details regarding the severity of their injuries.

It is unclear when the intersection will be reopened.

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