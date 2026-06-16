Vehicle hits and kills 66-year-old pedestrian in Tracy

A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian early Tuesday morning on West Grant Line Road in Tracy, officials said.

The Tracy Police Department said officers located the pedestrian, a 66-year-old man, who suffered major injuries. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was later declared dead. The collision happened around 5 a.m.

According to a press release from the department, the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators.

The incident remains under investigation as of Tuesday evening, and investigators said the victim's name has not yet been released.

Police call for drivers to remain attentive, particularly during the hours of sunrise and sunset, when shifting lighting conditions affect road visibility.