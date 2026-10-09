Vehicle crash into light pole blocks both directions of Coffee Road in Modesto

Roadways are blocked after a vehicle crashed into a light pole Friday afternoon on Coffee Road in Modesto, police say. Coffee Road was closed in both directions at Ensenada and Celeste drives.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or how many people were involved. Police say medical aid was being rendered to the driver, and no other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.