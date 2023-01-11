Watch CBS News
Local Community

Vehicle catches fire engulfing a garage in flames

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A fire erupted in the garage of a single-family home this evening in North Sacramento.

untitled-design.png
Sacramento Fire Department

A vehicle had caught fire while parked in the garage on Norwood Avenue, according to the Sacramento Fire Department, near Norwood Junior High School.

Fire officials extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 10, 2023 / 9:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.