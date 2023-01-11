Vehicle catches fire engulfing a garage in flames
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - A fire erupted in the garage of a single-family home this evening in North Sacramento.
A vehicle had caught fire while parked in the garage on Norwood Avenue, according to the Sacramento Fire Department, near Norwood Junior High School.
Fire officials extinguished the fire, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
