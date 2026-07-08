Van Fire burns 300 acres in Mariposa County, remains 0% contained

A wildfire burning in rural Mariposa County has grown to 300 acres and remains 0% contained, officials said Wednesday afternoon.

The Van Fire was reported Wednesday northeast of White Rock Road in Cathey's Valley, and north of Eastman Lake. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said shortly after 2:30 p.m. that the flames were spreading at a dangerous rate, with the potential for it to burn more than 2,000 acres.

There were no evacuation orders in effect, and no reports of injuries or damage have been made

Cal Fire said it has assigned ground and air resources to battle the blaze as firefighters work to slow its spread.

Check back here for updates as they become available.