Vacaville students learn budgeting basics ahead of California finance course requirement

California high school students will eventually be required to take a personal finance course to graduate, but one Vacaville teen is already learning how quickly money can disappear.

During Travis Credit Union's Generation Wealth Workshop, incoming Vacaville High School freshman Nathan Neff spent the day navigating adulthood through a hands-on financial simulation.

A hands-on lesson in budgeting

Students in the workshop are assigned a job, salary, credit score and family situation. From there, they have to build a budget and make everyday financial decisions, including where to live, how to get around and what clothes they can afford.

Nathan quickly discovered that limited money forces difficult choices.

"I'm low on money," he said while weighing whether he could afford certain purchases.

The exercise also included unexpected financial setbacks. When Nathan was hit with a simulated speeding ticket, his budget took another hit.

"I lost $180," he said.

Workshop organizers said those scenarios help students better understand the importance of planning.

"All students get to really understand what it takes to have a solid plan," said Steward Pimienta, community engagement officer with Travis Credit Union.

California's new personal finance graduation requirement

The lessons come as California prepares to expand financial education statewide. Beginning with the 2027-28 school year, all high schools will be required to offer a personal finance course. Starting with the graduating class of 2031, students will be required to complete the course to earn a diploma.

For Nathan's mother, Nicole Neff, the change is long overdue.

"The most we got was how to fill out a check, and that's obsolete at this point," she said.

She believes many young people do not fully understand the value of money until they are responsible for managing it themselves.

"They think it just comes out of a hat, but you have to work for it and save properly," she said.

Why money lessons matter before graduation

Pimienta, a first-generation college student, said many families are still learning financial literacy on their own. He hopes programs like Generation Wealth can help close that gap.

"A lot of these things weren't really taught, definitely not in school," he said. "If we're able to change the trajectory of one student's life, that means the world to us."

After a day of stretching a budget, dealing with debt and paying for unexpected expenses, Nathan said he is already thinking differently about his future.

"I want to save as much as possible and use it later in the future," he said.

For organizers, that mindset is exactly the goal.